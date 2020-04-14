QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.34

QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.34 and last traded at $63.67, with a volume of 48334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QTS. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.36.

The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -800.44 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.21 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.48%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 39,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,270.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTS. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,656,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,482,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,689,000 after buying an additional 36,075 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 983.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $358,000.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:QTS)

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

