Qredit Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 18% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 14th. In the last week, Qredit has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Qredit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. Qredit has a total market cap of $210,724.05 and approximately $420.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000297 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000501 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qredit Profile

Qredit is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

