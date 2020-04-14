QMC Quantum Minerals (CVE:QMC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (CVE:QMC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 43000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$716,224.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $4.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10.

About QMC Quantum Minerals (CVE:QMC)

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, copper, nickel, gold, silver, palladium, and platinum deposits. It holds interests in the Namew Lake Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide Project comprising the Rocky Lake property, the Rocky-Namew property, and the Namew Lake property; and the Irgon Lithium Mine project located in Manitoba, Canada.

