Pure (PUREX) Price Reaches $0.0001

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Pure has a total market cap of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pure coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.31 or 0.01053568 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00053435 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00239219 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001852 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Pure Coin Profile

Pure is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pure is purexalt.io . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

