PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives $59.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.29.

PTCT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $34,871.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,132.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,740 shares of company stock valued at $85,619. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,661,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $19,528,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 660,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,704,000 after acquiring an additional 365,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,338,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,340,000 after acquiring an additional 264,044 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 517,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,836,000 after acquiring an additional 229,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

PTCT traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.38. 546,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,941. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $59.89.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.84). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.95% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $96.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

