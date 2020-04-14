Provident Wealth Management LLC Sells 674 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Provident Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FPX. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPX stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.24. 106,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,966. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $53.10 and a 52 week high of $88.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.74.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

