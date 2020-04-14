Provident Wealth Management LLC Sells 488 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Provident Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 49.0% in the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 25,226 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 92,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 323.6% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 33,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 365,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,764,000 after acquiring an additional 52,720 shares during the last quarter.

IWR traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,851,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,429. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

