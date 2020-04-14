Provident Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,180 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Provident Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,180 shares during the quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,033,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 107,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,590,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 163,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFAV traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.51. 1,668,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.96.

