Provident Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Provident Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,833 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.58% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILTB. Verde Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,971,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,370,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 59,878 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,526,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 27,844 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILTB traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.33. 42,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,465. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $78.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average of $69.73.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

