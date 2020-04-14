Provident Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Provident Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,060 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 15.7% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $12,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $39.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,301,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,762. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.33.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

