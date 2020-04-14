Provident Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 448.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICVT stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.77. 97,780 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.67. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

