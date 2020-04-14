Provident Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF makes up about 1.6% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period.

HYD traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.84. 1,057,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,771. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.54. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 1-year low of $41.36 and a 1-year high of $66.34.

