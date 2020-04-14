Provident Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Provident Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,259 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded up $3.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.99. 3,729,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,930,894. The firm has a market cap of $136.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.19. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.21.

Mcdonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

