Provident Wealth Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 14,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 98,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 38,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 70,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,029 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.13. 1,446,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,355. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $122.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.70 and its 200-day moving average is $110.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

