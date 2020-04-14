Provident Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Provident Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 437.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000.

NYSEARCA:IGM traded up $8.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $235.19. The company had a trading volume of 90,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,585. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.23. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $183.27 and a 52 week high of $271.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from iShares North American Tech ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

About iShares North American Tech ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

