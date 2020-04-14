Provident Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Provident Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 3.8% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.73% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,648,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,656,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKH traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.37. 11,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,567. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $183.44 and a 1 year high of $286.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.79 and a 200 day moving average of $251.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1086 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

