Provident Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Provident Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,069,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley downgraded NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.27.

NEE traded up $6.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $242.38. 2,877,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,037. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.72. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $283.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total value of $3,555,989.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,555.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,049. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

