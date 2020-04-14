Provident Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,222 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,321,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,049,000 after acquiring an additional 172,381 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 79,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 10,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PEY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,737. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

