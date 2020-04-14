Provident Wealth Management LLC Acquires 691 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.0% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 79,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 232,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 74,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 69,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.87. 709,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,369. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $62.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average of $55.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1957 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

