Provident Wealth Management LLC Acquires 456 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 23,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Cougar Global Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cougar Global Investments Ltd now owns 96,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 61,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 99,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.95. 8,381,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,902,963. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.57. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2519 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

