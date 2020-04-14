Provident Wealth Management LLC Acquires 378 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 29,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.18. 411,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,431. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $55.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.