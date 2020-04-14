Provident Wealth Management LLC Acquires 102 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,569,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,626,148. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.03. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

