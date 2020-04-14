Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) vs. State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Financial Comparison

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) and State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Protective Insurance alerts:

48.8% of Protective Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of State Auto Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Protective Insurance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of State Auto Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Protective Insurance and State Auto Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protective Insurance 1.48% -0.78% -0.18% State Auto Financial 6.20% 3.04% 0.95%

Risk and Volatility

Protective Insurance has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, State Auto Financial has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Protective Insurance and State Auto Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protective Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A State Auto Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

State Auto Financial has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.36%. Given State Auto Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe State Auto Financial is more favorable than Protective Insurance.

Dividends

Protective Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. State Auto Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. State Auto Financial pays out 63.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Protective Insurance and State Auto Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protective Insurance $495.60 million 0.39 $7.35 million N/A N/A State Auto Financial $1.41 billion 0.80 $87.40 million $0.63 40.68

State Auto Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Protective Insurance.

Summary

State Auto Financial beats Protective Insurance on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products. The commercial insurance segment primarily provides commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, fire and allied, general liability, and workers' compensation insurance covering small-to-medium sized commercial insurance market, as well as farm and ranch insurance. The Specialty Insurance segment provides commercial coverages that require specialized product underwriting, claims handling, or risk management services. The Investment Operations segment provides investment management services to affiliated insurance companies. The company markets its products primarily through independent agencies, including retail agencies and wholesale brokers. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. State Auto Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Protective Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protective Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.