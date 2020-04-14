ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Stock Position Boosted by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) by 19,837.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529,654 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 makes up approximately 10.3% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hoey Investments Inc. owned about 1.55% of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 worth $14,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 28,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 alerts:

Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 stock traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.89. The stock had a trading volume of 14,913,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,020,538. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average is $58.93. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $80.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0566 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.