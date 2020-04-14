Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Increased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,251,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,259 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.7% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $137,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.29 on Monday, reaching $115.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,911,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,565,500. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.12. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.61, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PG. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.31.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

