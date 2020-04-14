Private Capital Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,544,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,272,000 after buying an additional 204,248 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,764,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,643,000 after buying an additional 248,635 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,122,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,243,000 after acquiring an additional 280,607 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $499,497,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,949,000 after acquiring an additional 229,860 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $5.65 on Monday, reaching $123.72. The company had a trading volume of 69,666,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,329,531. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.98 and its 200 day moving average is $152.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

