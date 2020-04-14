PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust trimmed its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. PPL makes up approximately 1.1% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in PPL by 3.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 355,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of PPL by 7.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 105,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,103,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,277,000 after purchasing an additional 281,648 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 36.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 5.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.50. 3,102,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,976,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.46. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPL. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.