Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$27.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. CIBC cut their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

TSE POW traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$21.35. 1,294,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782,736. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.37. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$17.47 and a 1-year high of C$35.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44. The company has a current ratio of 15.12, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$11.73 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.4700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

