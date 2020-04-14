PopularCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 72.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last week, PopularCoin has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. PopularCoin has a market capitalization of $56,168.13 and $1.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00599686 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014673 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034416 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00054223 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006132 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008777 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,007,512,983 coins. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

