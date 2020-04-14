Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,620 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Popular by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,055,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Popular by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,116,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BPOP traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.98. The company had a trading volume of 969,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,708. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.05. Popular Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. Popular had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $619.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Popular Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

A number of research firms have commented on BPOP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Popular from $66.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Popular from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

