Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) Shares Up 6.7%

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE)’s stock price was up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.04, approximately 351,113 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 568,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Polarityte in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 million. Polarityte had a negative net margin of 1,636.46% and a negative return on equity of 169.50%. Equities analysts expect that Polarityte Inc will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Denver Lough sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $41,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David B. Seaburg sold 16,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $49,325.66. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 372,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,557.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,947 shares of company stock worth $256,679. Corporate insiders own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Polarityte by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Polarityte by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Polarityte during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polarityte in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

