PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $333.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.55 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.60. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.308 dividend. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on PNM Resources from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.44.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

