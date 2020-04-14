PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 15th. Analysts expect PNC Financial Services Group to post earnings of $2.69 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PNC Financial Services Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PNC stock opened at $100.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.28. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PNC shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $154.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.46.

In other news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,731,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 10,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,135 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

