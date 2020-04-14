Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Gap Up to $6.55

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.77, but opened at $6.55. Plains GP shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 436,035 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.47%.
In other news, Director Robert V. Sinnott bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $436,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,368 shares in the company, valued at $325,854.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert V. Sinnott acquired 25,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $147,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,937.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 376,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,743 in the last 90 days. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the first quarter worth $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the first quarter worth $34,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter valued at $204,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP)
Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.
Read More: Fibonacci Channel
Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.