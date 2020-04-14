Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Gap Up to $6.55

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.77, but opened at $6.55. Plains GP shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 436,035 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

In other news, Director Robert V. Sinnott bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $436,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,368 shares in the company, valued at $325,854.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert V. Sinnott acquired 25,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $147,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,937.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 376,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,743 in the last 90 days. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the first quarter worth $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the first quarter worth $34,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter valued at $204,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

