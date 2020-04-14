Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Shares Up 2.2%

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)’s share price shot up 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $6.47, 555,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 11,552,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

PAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.87.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 45,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $247,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,995.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis purchased 20,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 650,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,350.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 98,400 shares of company stock worth $831,410 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,110,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $774,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,325 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,230,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,246 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 14,010,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $257,650,000 after buying an additional 1,233,748 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 11,294,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,634,000 after buying an additional 994,888 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,932,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,828,000 after buying an additional 774,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

