Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Shares Up 6.2%

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)’s share price rose 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.60, approximately 202,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 385,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

PXLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pixelworks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $141.29 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.07.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXLW. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pixelworks by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pixelworks by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

