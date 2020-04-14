PIXEL (PXL) Price Hits $0.0161

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One PIXEL token can now be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. PIXEL has a market cap of $600,411.51 and approximately $734,006.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PIXEL has traded down 21.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,851.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.21 or 0.03286754 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00750713 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00013078 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

PIXEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

