Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,230 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

PXD traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.95. 1,164,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 13.45%.

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $205.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.74.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

