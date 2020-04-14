Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 69.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,293 shares during the quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 57,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,906,000 after purchasing an additional 91,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.74. The stock had a trading volume of 776,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,961. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.44. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $114.61.

