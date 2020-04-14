Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Shares Sold by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC trimmed its position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,292 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 203,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 107,926 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 19,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000.

Shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund III stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $10.64. 91,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,754. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $12.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

About Pimco Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

