Pi Financial Reiterates “C$4.40” Price Target for Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) received a C$4.40 target price from Pi Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FVI. Laurentian lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.60 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.25 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.60 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of FVI stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,233. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of C$2.05 and a 52-week high of C$6.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $522.55 million and a P/E ratio of 26.43.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$91.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

