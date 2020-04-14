Pi Financial Reiterates C$0.25 Price Target for Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG)

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) has been assigned a C$0.25 price objective by equities researchers at Pi Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

JAG stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,204. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of $55.35 million and a PE ratio of -3.91. Jaguar Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.07 and a 52 week high of C$0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

