Pi Financial Reiterates C$0.25 Price Target for Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG)

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) has been assigned a C$0.25 price objective by equities researchers at Pi Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
JAG stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,204. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of $55.35 million and a PE ratio of -3.91. Jaguar Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.07 and a 52 week high of C$0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67.
About Jaguar Mining
