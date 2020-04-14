PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Price Target Lowered to C$2.00 at Scotiabank

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.75 to C$2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 207.69% from the stock’s previous close.

PHX Energy Services stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.65. 30,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,209. PHX Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.51 and a 1-year high of C$3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.33. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 million and a P/E ratio of -16.25.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$93.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PHX Energy Services will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 3,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.51, for a total value of C$1,651,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,655,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,366,543.14.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It also offers Web-based remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.