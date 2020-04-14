Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.64, 14,913 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,275,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16. The company has a market cap of $26.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 19.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Phunware by 133.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 67,374 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Phunware by 649.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 43,264 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Phunware by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15,148 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phunware in the fourth quarter valued at $1,845,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phunware by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 125,887 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions.

