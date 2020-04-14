Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,580 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $32,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

PM stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,382,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,684,508. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.85.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

