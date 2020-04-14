Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 5.6% in the third quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $603,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.18. 6,141,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,676,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.85. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.