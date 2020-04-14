PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Trading Up 27.8%

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS)’s stock price was up 27.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $4.74, approximately 14,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 264,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PHAS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $116.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 1,662.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after buying an additional 192,072 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 203,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 130,497 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $557,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 31,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAS)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

