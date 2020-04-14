Phantomx (PNX) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. During the last seven days, Phantomx has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Phantomx has a market cap of $1,675.69 and approximately $2.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantomx coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, STEX, Graviex and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.01 or 0.01056312 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00055457 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00238382 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001849 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Phantomx Coin Profile

Phantomx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin . The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co

Buying and Selling Phantomx

Phantomx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24, SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

