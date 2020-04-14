Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 200.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,930 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Pfizer by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,358,000 after buying an additional 8,819,241 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,010,000 after buying an additional 3,525,078 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,432,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,637,000 after buying an additional 3,005,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.43. 14,673,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,674,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $196.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

