Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Increased by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $35.14. The stock had a trading volume of 17,327,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,045,279. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $196.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

